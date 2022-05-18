Star Cement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.24 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 749.24 crore in March 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 602.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.42 crore in March 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 85.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.55 crore in March 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 112.71 crore in March 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 91.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.