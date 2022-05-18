 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Cement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.24 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 749.24 crore in March 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 602.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.42 crore in March 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 85.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.55 crore in March 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 112.71 crore in March 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 91.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.

Star Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 749.24 554.89 602.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 749.24 554.89 602.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 186.76 146.96 138.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.96 8.07 5.46
Power & Fuel 132.93 -- --
Employees Cost 41.09 41.69 36.10
Depreciation 35.14 31.54 27.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 248.14 290.66 315.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.22 35.98 76.65
Other Income 9.19 7.04 8.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.41 43.02 84.98
Interest 2.36 2.39 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.06 40.63 83.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.06 40.63 83.35
Tax -3.37 -3.19 2.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.42 43.82 81.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.42 43.82 81.34
Minority Interest -- -- 3.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.42 43.82 85.30
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.42 41.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 1.09 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.19 1.09 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 1.09 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.19 1.09 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
