Star Cement Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 602.62 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 602.62 crore in March 2021 up 9.69% from Rs. 549.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.30 crore in March 2021 down 0.62% from Rs. 85.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.71 crore in March 2021 down 14.47% from Rs. 131.78 crore in March 2020.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2020.

Star Cement shares closed at 110.40 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 24.04% over the last 12 months.

Star Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations602.62423.44549.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations602.62423.44549.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials138.9392.9295.20
Purchase of Traded Goods2.1713.9215.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.46-23.505.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.1034.0534.99
Depreciation27.7320.8224.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses315.58222.07274.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6563.1599.62
Other Income8.327.447.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.9870.59106.79
Interest1.631.891.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.3568.70104.82
Exceptional Items---64.57--
P/L Before Tax83.354.13104.82
Tax2.014.0517.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.340.0886.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.340.0886.85
Minority Interest3.96-1.83-1.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.30-1.7585.83
Equity Share Capital41.2441.2441.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.070.042.08
Diluted EPS2.070.042.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.070.042.08
Diluted EPS2.070.042.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Star Cement
first published: Jun 11, 2021 11:40 am

