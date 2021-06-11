Star Cement Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 602.62 crore, up 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 602.62 crore in March 2021 up 9.69% from Rs. 549.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.30 crore in March 2021 down 0.62% from Rs. 85.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.71 crore in March 2021 down 14.47% from Rs. 131.78 crore in March 2020.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2020.

Star Cement shares closed at 110.40 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 24.04% over the last 12 months.