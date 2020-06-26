Star Cement Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 549.38 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.38 crore in March 2020 up 2.8% from Rs. 534.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.83 crore in March 2020 down 4.4% from Rs. 89.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.78 crore in March 2020 up 1.15% from Rs. 130.28 crore in March 2019.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2019.

Star Cement shares closed at 86.25 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.82% returns over the last 6 months and -29.13% over the last 12 months.