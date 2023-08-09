Star Cement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 760.47 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.47 crore in June 2023 up 14.18% from Rs. 666.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.26 crore in June 2023 up 38.04% from Rs. 67.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.01 crore in June 2023 down 0.12% from Rs. 138.18 crore in June 2022.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

Star Cement shares closed at 163.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.62% over the last 12 months.