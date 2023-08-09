English
    Star Cement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 760.47 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 760.47 crore in June 2023 up 14.18% from Rs. 666.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.26 crore in June 2023 up 38.04% from Rs. 67.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.01 crore in June 2023 down 0.12% from Rs. 138.18 crore in June 2022.

    Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

    Star Cement shares closed at 163.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.62% over the last 12 months.

    Star Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations760.47825.04666.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations760.47825.04666.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.23186.78169.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.099.94-14.74
    Power & Fuel--164.88129.87
    Employees Cost50.9847.5649.09
    Depreciation31.8135.0730.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses379.90249.70208.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.47131.1293.70
    Other Income8.7312.7414.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.20143.86107.75
    Interest2.241.182.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.96142.69105.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.96142.69105.17
    Tax10.7046.5737.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.2696.1267.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.2696.1267.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.2696.1267.56
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.381.67
    Diluted EPS2.312.381.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.381.67
    Diluted EPS2.312.381.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

