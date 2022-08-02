Star Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.06 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.06 crore in June 2022 up 30.31% from Rs. 511.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.56 crore in June 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 67.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.18 crore in June 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 101.14 crore in June 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 87.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)