Star Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 666.06 crore, up 30.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 666.06 crore in June 2022 up 30.31% from Rs. 511.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.56 crore in June 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 67.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.18 crore in June 2022 up 36.62% from Rs. 101.14 crore in June 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 87.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Star Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 666.06 749.24 511.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 666.06 749.24 511.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.51 186.76 124.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.74 26.96 13.49
Power & Fuel 129.87 132.93 --
Employees Cost 49.09 41.09 34.39
Depreciation 30.43 35.14 25.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.19 248.14 245.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.70 78.22 67.19
Other Income 14.06 9.19 8.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.75 87.41 75.64
Interest 2.58 2.36 1.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.17 85.06 73.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.17 85.06 73.80
Tax 37.61 -3.37 5.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.56 88.42 67.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.56 88.42 67.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.56 88.42 67.99
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.42 41.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 2.19 1.65
Diluted EPS 1.67 2.19 1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 2.19 1.65
Diluted EPS 1.67 2.19 1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
