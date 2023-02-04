 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.54 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 619.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 554.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.14 crore in December 2022 up 61.13% from Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2021.

Star Cement
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 619.54 594.21 554.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 619.54 594.21 554.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.96 144.88 146.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.94 21.88 8.07
Power & Fuel 160.26 114.72 --
Employees Cost 48.62 50.60 41.69
Depreciation 34.07 31.54 31.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 193.22 192.47 290.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.34 38.12 35.98
Other Income 11.73 13.55 7.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.07 51.68 43.02
Interest 3.30 2.64 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.77 49.04 40.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.77 49.04 40.63
Tax 29.90 17.98 -3.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.87 31.06 43.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.87 31.06 43.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.87 31.06 43.82
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.42 40.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 0.77 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.31 0.77 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 0.77 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.31 0.77 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
