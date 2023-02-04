Star Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.54 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 554.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.14 crore in December 2022 up 61.13% from Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2021.