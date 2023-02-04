English
    Star Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.54 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 619.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.65% from Rs. 554.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.87 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.14 crore in December 2022 up 61.13% from Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2021.

    Star Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations619.54594.21554.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations619.54594.21554.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.96144.88146.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.9421.888.07
    Power & Fuel160.26114.72--
    Employees Cost48.6250.6041.69
    Depreciation34.0731.5431.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.22192.47290.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.3438.1235.98
    Other Income11.7313.557.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.0751.6843.02
    Interest3.302.642.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.7749.0440.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax82.7749.0440.63
    Tax29.9017.98-3.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.8731.0643.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.8731.0643.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.8731.0643.82
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.310.771.09
    Diluted EPS1.310.771.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.310.771.09
    Diluted EPS1.310.771.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited