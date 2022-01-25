Star Cement Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 554.89 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.89 crore in December 2021 up 31.04% from Rs. 423.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.82 crore in December 2021 up 2607.36% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2021 down 18.43% from Rs. 91.41 crore in December 2020.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Star Cement shares closed at 93.40 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)