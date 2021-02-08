Star Cement Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 423.44 crore, down 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.44 crore in December 2020 down 6.15% from Rs. 451.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020 down 102.45% from Rs. 71.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.41 crore in December 2020 down 9.04% from Rs. 100.49 crore in December 2019.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2019.

Star Cement shares closed at 101.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.71% returns over the last 6 months and 15.63% over the last 12 months.