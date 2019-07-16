Star Cement (Conso) Q1 PAT may dip 11.3% YoY to Rs. 80.1 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Star Cement (Conso) to report net profit at Rs. 80.1 crore down 11.3% year-on-year (down 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 473.7 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 114.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.