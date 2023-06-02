Stanrose Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 334.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 334.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 14.96% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 1.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.
Stanrose Financ shares closed at 80.00 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.07% over the last 12 months.
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.24
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.55
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.91
|-0.95
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.91
|-0.95
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.91
|-0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-0.91
|-0.96
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-0.82
|-0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|-0.82
|-0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-2.08
|-1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-2.08
|-1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-2.08
|-1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-2.08
|-1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
