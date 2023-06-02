English
    Stanrose Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 334.21% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 334.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 14.96% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 1.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

    Stanrose Financ shares closed at 80.00 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.07% over the last 12 months.

    Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.010.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.240.23
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.550.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.94-0.91-0.95
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.94-0.91-0.95
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.94-0.91-0.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-0.91-0.96
    Tax-0.07-0.09-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.87-0.82-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.87-0.82-0.76
    Equity Share Capital3.973.973.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.20-2.08-1.91
    Diluted EPS-2.20-2.08-1.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.20-2.08-1.91
    Diluted EPS-2.20-2.08-1.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Stanrose Financ #Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 10:00 am