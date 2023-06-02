Stanrose Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 334.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 334.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 14.96% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 1.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 80.00 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.07% over the last 12 months.