Stanrose Financ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 111.11% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 23.81% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 93.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 8.45% over the last 12 months.

Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.22 0.25
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 0.54 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.95 -0.90 -1.19
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.95 -0.90 -1.19
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.96 -0.91 -1.20
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.96 -0.91 -1.20
Tax -0.20 0.20 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.76 -1.11 -1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.76 -1.11 -1.37
Equity Share Capital 3.97 3.97 3.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.91 -2.79 -3.45
Diluted EPS -1.91 -2.79 -3.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.91 -2.79 -3.45
Diluted EPS -1.91 -2.79 -3.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

