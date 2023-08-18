Stanrose Financ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 52.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 52.28% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 87.92% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 86.36% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

Stanrose Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2022.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 81.75 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -7.10% over the last 12 months.