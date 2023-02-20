 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stanrose Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 84.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 84.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.43% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 1.00 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 1.00 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.20 0.22
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.62 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.90
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.90
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.91
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.91
Tax -0.09 -0.06 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.82 0.11 -1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.82 0.11 -1.11
Equity Share Capital 3.97 3.97 3.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 0.27 -2.79
Diluted EPS -2.08 0.27 -2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 0.27 -2.79
Diluted EPS -2.08 0.27 -2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited