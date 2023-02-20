Stanrose Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 84.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 84.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.43% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
Stanrose Financ shares closed at 72.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -16.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|1.00
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|1.00
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.20
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.62
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.05
|-0.90
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.05
|-0.90
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.05
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|0.05
|-0.91
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.06
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|0.11
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|0.11
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|0.27
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|0.27
|-2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|0.27
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|0.27
|-2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited