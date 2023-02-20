Stanrose Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 84.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 84.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.43% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 72.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -16.72% over the last 12 months.