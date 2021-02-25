Stanrose Financ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 90.1% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020 down 91% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 7.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 78.80 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.