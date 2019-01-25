Stanrose Financ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, up 283.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in December 2018 up 283.36% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018 up 480.48% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2018 up 3037.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Stanrose Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2017.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 100.95 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.33% returns over the last 6 months and -40.67% over the last 12 months.