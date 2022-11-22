Stanrose Financ Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 1464.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 1464.99% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 109.5% from Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 118.37% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Stanrose Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 84.25 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.