Stanrose Financ Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 52.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2019 down 52.4% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2019 down 39.32% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2019 up 19.44% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2018.
Stanrose Financ shares closed at 81.25 on October 18, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:11 pm