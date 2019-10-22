Stanrose Financ Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2019 down 52.4% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2019 down 39.32% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2019 up 19.44% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2018.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 81.25 on October 18, 2019 (BSE)