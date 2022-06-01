Stanrose Financ Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 194.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 194.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 82.67% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 77.44% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 93.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 8.45% over the last 12 months.