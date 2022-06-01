 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stanrose Financ Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 194.44% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 194.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 82.67% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 77.44% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 93.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 8.45% over the last 12 months.

Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.22 0.25
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 0.55 1.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.96 -0.90 -2.09
Other Income 0.38 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 -0.90 -2.09
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.91 -2.10
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.91 -2.10
Tax -0.20 0.20 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 -1.11 -2.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 -1.11 -2.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.39 -1.11 -2.27
Equity Share Capital 3.97 3.97 3.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.99 -2.79 -5.72
Diluted EPS -0.99 -2.79 -5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.99 -2.79 -5.72
Diluted EPS -0.99 -2.79 -5.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

