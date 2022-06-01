Stanrose Financ Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 194.44% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 194.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 82.67% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 77.44% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.
Stanrose Financ shares closed at 93.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 8.45% over the last 12 months.
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.22
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.55
|1.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.90
|-2.09
|Other Income
|0.38
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.90
|-2.09
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.91
|-2.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.91
|-2.10
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.20
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-1.11
|-2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-1.11
|-2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.39
|-1.11
|-2.27
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-2.79
|-5.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-2.79
|-5.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-2.79
|-5.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-2.79
|-5.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited