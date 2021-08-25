Stanrose Financ Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 96.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 96.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021 down 13.96% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Stanrose Financ shares closed at 82.80 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.08% returns over the last 6 months and -4.83% over the last 12 months.