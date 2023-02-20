Stanrose Financ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 62.3% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 1.00 0.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 1.00 0.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.24 0.20 0.22 Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.56 0.62 0.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.90 Other Income 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.90 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.91 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Tax -0.91 0.05 -0.91 Tax -0.09 -0.06 0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.83 0.11 -1.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.83 0.11 -1.11 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.83 0.11 -1.11 Equity Share Capital 3.97 3.97 3.97 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.09 0.26 -2.79 Diluted EPS -2.09 0.26 -2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.09 0.26 -2.79 Diluted EPS -2.09 0.26 -2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited