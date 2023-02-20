 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stanrose Financ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 62.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 62.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 25.12% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021. Stanrose Financ shares closed at 72.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -16.72% over the last 12 months.
Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.011.000.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.011.000.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.240.200.22
Depreciation0.130.130.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.560.620.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.05-0.90
Other Income0.00----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.05-0.90
Interest0.000.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.910.05-0.91
Exceptional Items----0.00
P/L Before Tax-0.910.05-0.91
Tax-0.09-0.060.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.830.11-1.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.830.11-1.11
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.830.11-1.11
Equity Share Capital3.973.973.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.090.26-2.79
Diluted EPS-2.090.26-2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.090.26-2.79
Diluted EPS-2.090.26-2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

