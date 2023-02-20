English
    Stanrose Financ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 62.3% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 62.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 25.12% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.Stanrose Financ shares closed at 72.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -16.72% over the last 12 months.
    Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.011.000.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.011.000.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.200.22
    Depreciation0.130.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.620.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.05-0.90
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.05-0.90
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.910.05-0.91
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.910.05-0.91
    Tax-0.09-0.060.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.830.11-1.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.830.11-1.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.830.11-1.11
    Equity Share Capital3.973.973.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.090.26-2.79
    Diluted EPS-2.090.26-2.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.090.26-2.79
    Diluted EPS-2.090.26-2.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

