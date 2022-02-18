Stanrose Financ Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 31.46% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 31.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 down 23.77% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 down 2.7% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.
Stanrose Financ shares closed at 87.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.06
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.06
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.19
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.12
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.85
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.10
|-0.90
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.10
|-0.89
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-1.11
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-1.11
|-0.90
|Tax
|0.20
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|-1.11
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|-1.11
|-0.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.11
|-1.11
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.79
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.79
|-2.79
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.79
|-2.79
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.79
|-2.79
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited