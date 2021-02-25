Stanrose Financ Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 87.3% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 87.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 down 91.76% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 7.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.
Stanrose Financ shares closed at 78.80 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.05
|0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.05
|0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.17
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.64
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.87
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.87
|-0.81
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.88
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|-0.88
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|-0.87
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|-0.87
|-0.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.89
|-0.87
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-2.19
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-2.19
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-2.19
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-2.19
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited