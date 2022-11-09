Stanpacks India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore in September 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 5492.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 248.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 13.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 203.77% returns over the last 12 months.