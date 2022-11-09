 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stanpacks India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore in September 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 5492.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 248.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 13.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 203.77% returns over the last 12 months.

Stanpacks India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.15 8.46 7.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.15 8.46 7.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.67 6.21 4.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 0.20 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.76 0.76 0.69
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.66 1.36 2.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.16 0.48
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.15 0.48
Interest 0.28 0.27 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.19 -0.43 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.19 -0.43 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.19 -0.43 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.19 -0.43 0.02
Equity Share Capital 6.10 6.10 6.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 -0.70 0.04
Diluted EPS -1.97 -0.70 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 -0.70 0.04
Diluted EPS -1.97 -0.70 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
