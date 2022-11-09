English
    Stanpacks India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore in September 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 5492.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 248.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    Stanpacks India shares closed at 13.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 203.77% returns over the last 12 months.

    Stanpacks India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.158.467.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.158.467.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.676.214.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.880.20-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.760.69
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.661.362.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-0.160.48
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-0.150.48
    Interest0.280.270.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.19-0.430.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.19-0.430.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.19-0.430.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.19-0.430.02
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.97-0.700.04
    Diluted EPS-1.97-0.700.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.97-0.700.04
    Diluted EPS-1.97-0.700.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm