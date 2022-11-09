Stanpacks India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.15 crore in September 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 5492.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 248.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
Stanpacks India shares closed at 13.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 203.77% returns over the last 12 months.
|Stanpacks India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.15
|8.46
|7.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.15
|8.46
|7.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.67
|6.21
|4.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.88
|0.20
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.76
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|1.36
|2.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.16
|0.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.15
|0.48
|Interest
|0.28
|0.27
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-0.43
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-0.43
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.19
|-0.43
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.19
|-0.43
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-0.70
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-0.70
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-0.70
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-0.70
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited