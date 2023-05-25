English
    Stanpacks India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 38.25% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2023 down 38.25% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 100.82% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 197.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Stanpacks India shares closed at 8.61 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months

    Stanpacks India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.606.7310.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.606.7310.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.664.484.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.53-0.011.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.750.92
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.661.153.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.27-0.47
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.27-0.45
    Interest0.250.250.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.02-0.91
    Exceptional Items----9.03
    P/L Before Tax0.020.028.12
    Tax0.07--1.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.026.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.026.57
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.0210.77
    Diluted EPS-0.080.0210.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.0210.77
    Diluted EPS-0.080.0210.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

