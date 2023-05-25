Stanpacks India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 38.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2023 down 38.25% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 100.82% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 197.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Stanpacks India shares closed at 8.61 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months
|Stanpacks India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.60
|6.73
|10.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.60
|6.73
|10.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.66
|4.48
|4.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|-0.01
|1.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.75
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.66
|1.15
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.27
|-0.47
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.27
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.25
|0.25
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|9.03
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|8.12
|Tax
|0.07
|--
|1.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.02
|6.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.02
|6.57
|Equity Share Capital
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.02
|10.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.02
|10.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.02
|10.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.02
|10.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited