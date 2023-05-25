Stanpacks India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 38.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2023 down 38.25% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 100.82% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 197.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 8.61 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months