Stanpacks India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 4.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2022 down 4.28% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 up 3908.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 153.62% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

Stanpacks India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 6.83 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)