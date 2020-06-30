Stanpacks India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 31.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in March 2020 down 31.2% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 228% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 down 1.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

Stanpacks India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2019.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 6.10 on June 17, 2020 (BSE)