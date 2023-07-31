Stanpacks India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in June 2023 down 6.79% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 52.38% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 8.55 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.46% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.