English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stanpacks India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, down 6.79% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in June 2023 down 6.79% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 52.38% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Stanpacks India shares closed at 8.55 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.46% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.

    Stanpacks India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.896.608.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.896.608.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.992.666.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.720.530.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.170.400.76
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.852.661.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.27-0.16
    Other Income--0.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.27-0.15
    Interest0.280.250.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.200.02-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.200.02-0.43
    Tax--0.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.05-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.05-0.43
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.08-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.08-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.08-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.08-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Stanpacks India
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!