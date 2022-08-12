Stanpacks India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in June 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 548.53% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 109.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.
Stanpacks India shares closed at 17.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)
|Stanpacks India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.46
|10.69
|12.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.46
|10.69
|12.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.21
|4.60
|7.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|1.83
|0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.92
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|3.73
|3.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.47
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.45
|0.57
|Interest
|0.27
|0.45
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.91
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|9.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|8.12
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|1.55
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|6.57
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|6.57
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|10.77
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|10.77
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|10.77
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|10.77
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited