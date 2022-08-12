English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Stanpacks India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in June 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 548.53% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 109.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

    Stanpacks India shares closed at 17.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)

    Close
    Stanpacks India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.4610.6912.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.4610.6912.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.214.607.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.201.830.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.920.71
    Depreciation0.080.080.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.363.733.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.470.56
    Other Income0.010.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.450.57
    Interest0.270.450.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.910.10
    Exceptional Items--9.03--
    P/L Before Tax-0.438.120.10
    Tax--1.55--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.436.570.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.436.570.10
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7010.770.16
    Diluted EPS-0.7010.770.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7010.770.16
    Diluted EPS-0.7010.770.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Stanpacks India
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.