Stanpacks India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore, down 31.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.46 crore in June 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 548.53% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 109.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 17.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)