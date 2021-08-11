Stanpacks India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 142.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in June 2021 up 142.46% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 114.5% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 up 987.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Stanpacks India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2020.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 5.80 on July 19, 2021 (BSE)