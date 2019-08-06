Stanpacks India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, down 40.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in June 2019 down 40.17% from Rs. 10.96 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 46.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2019 down 15.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

Stanpacks India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2018.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 5.32 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)