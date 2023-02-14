Stanpacks India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 29.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 27.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.