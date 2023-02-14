 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Stanpacks India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 29.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stanpacks India are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 27.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Stanpacks India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.73 7.15 9.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.73 7.15 9.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.48 5.67 5.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.88 -0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.76 0.73
Depreciation 0.09 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.15 0.66 2.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 -0.91 0.50
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 -0.91 0.50
Interest 0.25 0.28 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -1.19 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -1.19 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -1.19 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -1.19 0.02
Equity Share Capital 6.10 6.10 6.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -1.97 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 -1.97 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -1.97 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.02 -1.97 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited