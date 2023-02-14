Stanpacks India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 29.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 27.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Stanpacks India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Stanpacks India shares closed at 7.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -57.96% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.