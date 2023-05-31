Standard Surfac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore, up 12.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore in March 2023 up 12.54% from Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 58.29% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 up 29.87% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

Standard Surfac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Standard Surfac shares closed at 59.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.97% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.