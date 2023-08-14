Standard Surfac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.52 crore, down 31.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.52 crore in June 2023 down 31.42% from Rs. 43.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 32.55% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 31.85% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

Standard Surfac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

Standard Surfac shares closed at 57.39 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -15.10% over the last 12 months.