Standard Surfac Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.04 crore, up 29.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.04 crore in June 2022 up 29.83% from Rs. 33.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 down 41.89% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022 down 32.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.

Standard Surfac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2021.

Standard Surfac shares closed at 69.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.70% returns over the last 6 months and -37.94% over the last 12 months.