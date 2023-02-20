Standard Surfac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.78 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.78 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 43.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.