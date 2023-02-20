Standard Surfac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.78 crore, up 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.78 crore in December 2022 up 16.42% from Rs. 29.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 43.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Standard Surfac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

Standard Surfac shares closed at 64.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.60% over the last 12 months.