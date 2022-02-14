Standard Surfac Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in December 2021 up 9.35% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 up 15.59% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021 down 43.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

Standard Surfac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Standard Surfac shares closed at 84.00 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.37% returns over the last 6 months and 184.26% over the last 12 months.