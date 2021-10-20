Standard Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 31.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in September 2021 down 31.95% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in September 2021 up 553.53% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2021 up 259.45% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2020.

Standard Ind shares closed at 15.40 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)