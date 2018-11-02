Standard Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 108.6% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2018 up 108.6% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2018 down 319.33% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.44 crore in September 2018 down 353.06% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.
Standard Ind shares closed at 16.65 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.32% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Standard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.71
|3.88
|0.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.71
|3.88
|0.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.87
|3.71
|0.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.39
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.29
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.56
|2.94
|2.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-3.45
|-3.21
|Other Income
|-0.62
|3.07
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.72
|-0.38
|-1.12
|Interest
|4.06
|3.57
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.78
|-3.95
|-2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.78
|-3.95
|-2.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.78
|-3.95
|-2.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.78
|-3.95
|-2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-0.61
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-0.61
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-0.61
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-0.61
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited