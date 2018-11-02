Standard Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 108.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2018 up 108.6% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2018 down 319.33% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.44 crore in September 2018 down 353.06% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.

Standard Ind shares closed at 16.65 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.32% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.