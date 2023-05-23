Standard Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 98.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 98.99% from Rs. 429.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 102.95% from Rs. 178.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 101.53% from Rs. 217.25 crore in March 2022.
Standard Ind shares closed at 31.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 67.65% over the last 12 months.
|Standard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.34
|2.88
|429.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.34
|2.88
|429.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.05
|2.69
|2.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|--
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.34
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.65
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.78
|2.46
|214.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.74
|-3.26
|211.90
|Other Income
|0.77
|31.19
|4.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|27.93
|216.70
|Interest
|0.81
|3.46
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.78
|24.47
|215.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.78
|24.47
|215.15
|Tax
|0.50
|1.50
|36.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.28
|22.97
|178.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.28
|22.97
|178.65
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|3.57
|27.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|3.57
|27.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|3.57
|27.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|3.57
|27.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited