    Standard Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 98.99% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 98.99% from Rs. 429.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 102.95% from Rs. 178.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 101.53% from Rs. 217.25 crore in March 2022.

    Standard Ind shares closed at 31.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 67.65% over the last 12 months.

    Standard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.342.88429.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.342.88429.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.052.692.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07--0.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.340.63
    Depreciation0.640.650.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.782.46214.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.74-3.26211.90
    Other Income0.7731.194.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.9727.93216.70
    Interest0.813.461.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.7824.47215.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.7824.47215.15
    Tax0.501.5036.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.2822.97178.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.2822.97178.65
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.823.5727.77
    Diluted EPS-0.823.5727.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.823.5727.77
    Diluted EPS-0.823.5727.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am