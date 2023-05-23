Standard Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 98.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 98.99% from Rs. 429.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in March 2023 down 102.95% from Rs. 178.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 101.53% from Rs. 217.25 crore in March 2022.

Standard Ind shares closed at 31.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 67.65% over the last 12 months.