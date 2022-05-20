 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Standard Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.97 crore, up 12673.79% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 429.97 crore in March 2022 up 12673.79% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.65 crore in March 2022 up 12468.73% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.25 crore in March 2022 up 8386.33% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.

Standard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 27.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Standard Ind shares closed at 17.00 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.58% over the last 12 months.

Standard Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 429.97 2.98 3.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 429.97 2.98 3.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.27 2.79 3.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.59 0.52
Depreciation 0.55 0.59 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 214.42 3.03 2.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.90 -4.02 -4.06
Other Income 4.80 0.76 5.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.70 -3.26 1.81
Interest 1.54 0.84 3.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 215.15 -4.10 -1.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 215.15 -4.10 -1.44
Tax 36.50 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 178.65 -4.10 -1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 178.65 -4.10 -1.44
Equity Share Capital 32.16 32.16 32.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.77 -0.64 -0.06
Diluted EPS 27.77 -0.64 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.77 -0.64 -0.06
Diluted EPS 27.77 -0.64 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
