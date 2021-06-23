Standard Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, down 18.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in March 2021 down 18.3% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021 up 93.93% from Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021 up 111.88% from Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2020.

Standard Ind shares closed at 17.10 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.47% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.