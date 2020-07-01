Standard Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2020 down 18.03% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2020 down 854.03% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2020 down 752.73% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.
Standard Ind shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.
|Standard Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.12
|3.35
|5.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.12
|3.35
|5.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.91
|3.23
|4.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.44
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.83
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|2.96
|1.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-4.04
|-2.18
|Other Income
|-19.12
|4.88
|5.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.34
|0.85
|3.04
|Interest
|3.46
|3.54
|5.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.79
|-2.69
|-2.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.79
|-2.69
|-2.49
|Tax
|-2.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.79
|-2.69
|-2.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.79
|-2.69
|-2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.69
|-0.42
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-3.69
|-0.42
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.69
|-0.42
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-3.69
|-0.42
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am