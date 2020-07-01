Standard Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2020 down 18.03% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2020 down 854.03% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2020 down 752.73% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

Standard Ind shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and -24.56% over the last 12 months.