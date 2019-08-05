Standard Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.99 crore, up 80% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.99 crore in June 2019 up 80% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2019 down 87.57% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2019 down 2755.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Standard Ind shares closed at 14.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -25.07% over the last 12 months.